Amazon reportedly admits it keeps Alexa data forever
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:53 AM IST
Brian Huseman, Amazon's Vice President of Public Policy, responded to Delaware Senator Chris Coons on June 28, informing that Amazon keeps the transcripts until users "manually delete the information."
According to Amazon, other types of Alexa requests, like setting an alarm, reminder, or calendar event, also leave data.
