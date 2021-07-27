Amazon Prime Day sale: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung smartphones available under Rs 25000

The Amazon Prime Day sale — which went live on July 26 and will end by midnight tonight — is offering a host of offers on mid-range smartphones. If you are planning to buy a smartphone for under Rs 25,000, this sale brings you a whole range to choose from. Amazon has rolled out offers on almost all leading smartphone brands, including Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, and Vivo, among others.

The online platform is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders and EMI transactions. Also, Prime members will get to enjoy unlimited 5 percent reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Here are the top deals on smartphones under Rs 25,000 on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021:

Redmi 9 (Rs 8,999)

The smartphone sports a 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.5inch Display, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It also offers a 5 MP AI selfie camera. For HDFC Bank cardholders, the smartphone will cost Rs 7,900.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs 12,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset powered by an Octa-Core MP macro camera and a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant of the smartphone is available for just Rs 12,999. The customers can also avail themselves of up to six months of No Cost EMI.

Oppo F19 (Rs 18,990)

Oppo F19 sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The 6GB+128GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 18,990.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Rs 20,999)

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and super AMOLED display. The HDFC Bank card customers can also avail themselves of up to nine months of No Cost EMI.

Mi 10i 5G (Rs 21,999)

Mi 10i 5G sports a 6.67 inches large display that comes with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync display. The phone is packed with a 108MP Quad camera, a 4820mAh battery, and a 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core fast processor with 8nm technology.

Vivo V21e 5G (Rs 24,990)

This smartphone offers a 6.44 inch AMOLED screen, an Octa-core processor, and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It has a dual-camera setup — 64MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera. The device also has a 4000 mAh battery that offers 44W flash charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Rs 24,999)

The smartphone has a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It provides a memory storage capacity of 128 GB. It also features a 6.43-inch, 90Hz fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The HDFC Bank card customers can also avail themselves of up to six months of No Cost EMI.