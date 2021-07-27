Amazon Prime Day sale: Buy iPhone 12 at Rs 67,999 after discount of Rs 11,901

The Amazon Prime Day sale is where you must head if you're looking to buy iPhone 12. You might land the best deal here. There is a discount of Rs 11,901 on the iPhone 12 during the Prime Day sale which began at July 26 midnight. There are some additional discounts if the order is prepaid.

The sale ends today at midnight.

There is also a catch to this. The Amazon Prime Day sale is only for Prime members and if one does not have a Prime membership, then heavy discounts cannot be availed. But an individual can buy the Prime membership for Rs 999 (annual subscription) or Rs 329 (three months).

Currently, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is being sold on Amazon for Rs 67,999, which is Rs 11,901 lower than the original price of Rs 79,900. In addition to this, there are some additional rebates given out by certain banks. HDFC Bank customers, for instance, are eligible for discounts of Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,750 on non-EMI and EMI transactions, respectively. This will further bring down the price to Rs 66,749 and Rs 66,249 respectively.

You can also exchange your old phone in return for discounts of up to Rs 13,400. If you avail of this offer, you will get the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 54,599, which is not inclusive of the offers given by banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank.