Alienware m16 AMD variant to launch on July 15 exclusively on Amazon

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 12:22:48 PM IST (Published)

Dell launched the Intel 13th Gen variant of the laptop earlier in May this year, which starts at Rs 1,84,990.

Dell announced on Thursday that it will launch two AMD variants of the Alienware m16 gaming laptop in India and will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Day from July 15 to 16.

“Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, the laptop is a performance behemoth made to deliver an all-encompassing gaming experience. It sports a 16:10 aspect ratio display with a maximum refresh rate of 480Hz, the Legend 3.0 design, and the Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture,” the company said in a statement.
The gaming laptop is said to have RAM configurations up to 64GB and storage options up to 8.5TB. Users will also have the option to choose between a 165Hz/240Hz refresh rate with a QHD+ display or a 480Hz refresh rate on an FHD+ display on the 16-inch screen.
