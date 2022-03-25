Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe and others: Best cashback offers

With online transactions touching new highs in India every month, digi-wallets have become extremely popular not just in urban areas but in small towns as well. As several digi-wallets are jostling for a greater market share, cashback and discount offers have become important ways for them to attract more customers and race ahead of their counterparts. From the consumer's point of view, competitiveness, as always, brings a lot of benefits.

Here's a comparison of the ongoing cashback offers by the most popular digi-wallets in the country

A user can get a cashback of up to Rs 50 on recharges and bill payments. The offer is applicable for all prepaid bill payments of -- electricity, water, and landline. It is also valid for recharge of mobile service, DTH, and more.

A user can get a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on transactions of Rs 150 and above. Google Pay coupons will be accessible only on the app and a user can get the cashback (up to Rs 1,000) not more than three times.

A user can get a 10 percent off on mobile recharge of Rs 99 and above. Also, every 500th user will be given 100 percent cashback for a DTH recharge of Rs 200 and above. The offer is valid once per user per recharge number.

A user can get a cashback of up to Rs 50 on pre-paid mobile recharge of Rs 51 and above. The cashback can range between Rs 5 and Rs 50. However, the offer is valid for new users only.

A user can get up to Rs 500 cashback on recharges and bill payments. The offer is applicable for mobile and DTH recharge, and payment of electricity and water bills, among others.

Freecharge

A user gets a flat 10 percent off on recharges and bill payments. The offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 15 and the maximum cashback one can receive is Rs 10. This means for all recharges and bill payments of Rs 100 and below, a user would get a cashback of 10 percent of the transaction amount and for every payment above Rs 100, the company would pay back Rs 10. The cashback would be reflected within 72 hours.