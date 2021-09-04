Amazon may launch its Alexa-powered TV in October; check details

Amazon Inc is planning to launch a television under its own brand in the US in October. The television has been under development for the past two years and reports suggest it will be powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

The screens may come in the size range of 55 and 75 inches.

The TVs will be manufactured by third party companies like TCL, but Amazon is also working on designing them in-house, as per Business Insider. There aren’t any details on when that would be released.

This is not its first foray in the competitive television market. It has already launched its AmazonBasics brand in India. In India, their televisions are priced between Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 50,990 with the Fire TV software. The e-commerce giant has also partnered with BestBuy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that run Amazon's Fire TV software.

Amazon also sells Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. These can turn a TV into a smart TV. The third-generation Fire TV Stick is available for Rs. 3,999 and the Fire TV Stick 4K sells for Rs. 5,999. The more expensive Fire TV Cube comes for Rs. 12,999.