Amazon market capitalisation falls below the $1 trillion mark for the first time since April 2020

By Bloomberg

Shares of Amazon are down over 40 percent this year.

Amazon.com Inc. shares fell on Tuesday, with the e-commerce and cloud-computing company closing below $1 trillion in market value for the first time since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

The stock fell 5.5 percent to end at $96.79, representing a market capitalization of $987.4 billion. Shares closed at their lowest level since April 2020, and have dropped 42 percent this year. At its November 18 peak, Amazon boasted a market cap of nearly $1.9 trillion.

It was the fifth straight negative session for Amazon, which has declined about 20 percent over the period. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1 percent on Tuesday.

Recent weakness was spurred by the Seattle company’s earnings report last week, when it projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in its history. Amazon, which had posted record profits during the pandemic, said sales would increase by only 2-8 percent during what has traditionally been its peak season.

Amazon, along with most other major technology and internet stocks, has been pressured throughout 2022 by concerns over slowing growth and rising interest rates. The economic uncertainty has weighed on the multiples of high-valuation stocks.

