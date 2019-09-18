Amazon introduces Alexa in Hindi with 500 skills; other Indian languages to follow
Updated : September 18, 2019 11:12 PM IST
With the latest update, Alexa can now understand customers speaking to her completely in Hindi and Hinglish.
In August last year, Amazon had announced the launch of a new skill 'Cleo' to enable users to teach Alexa local Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.
Tech companies like Google and Amazon are betting on vernacular languages as reports suggest that 90 percent of new internet users in India are native language speakers.
