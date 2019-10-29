TOP NEWS »

Amazon infuses Rs 4,400 crore in India units, FY19 marketplace revenues rise 55% 

Updated : October 29, 2019 02:05 PM IST

The company continues to invest in establishing infrastructure, opening new fulfillment centres, and technology advancement.
Amazon’s food retail business reaches customers in 125 cities; one lakh square feet of storage space has been leased for the segment.
