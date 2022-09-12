Amazon India to waive 50% fee for new sellers in festival season

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As the e-commerce behemoth prepares for the holiday season in one of its important countries, Amazon.com Inc.'s Indian marketplace announced on Monday that it will cut the cost for new sellers on its platform in half.

To help new sellers kickstart their e-commerce journey this festive season, Amazon.in announced that all new sellers registering on Amazon.in between August 28 to October 26 and launching within 90 days from the date of registration shall be eligible to avail 50 percent waiver on selling fees across all categories. This is one of the fees that all sellers pay for selling their products on Amazon.in and is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer.

Amazon India also announced that lakhs of sellers across India are looking forward to potential benefits from this festive season. This includes businesses of all sizes, including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs, as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon.in.

Amazon India also offers various programs for local neighbourhood stores across many states of India to integrate their offline services and a chance to sell online on Amazon.in such as through focused programs like Local Shops on Amazon.

Sellers on Amazon.in can leverage fulfilment programs from Amazon like Easy Ship and Seller Flex to further expand their business within their cities and other locations across India. Easy Ship and Seller Flex help sellers with possible cost-effective storage and logistics solutions for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium businesses (SMBs) who wish to sell on Amazon.in.