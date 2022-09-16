Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Prices of Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle revealed

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is offering some steep discounts on Fire TV streaming devices, Amazon Echo, and Amazon Kindle whose prices have been revealed. Check details here.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is set to go live on September 23, ending the wait for all shopping enthusiasts. Amazon is offering steep discounts of up to 55 percent on Smart Home devices like Alexa Echo, Firestick and Amazon Kindle. Here’s a look at the top offers to grab on Smart Home Devices and Amazon Kindle during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Amazon Echo Offers

Echo Dot (4th Gen): The device will be available at a price of Rs 2,449 instead of its usual price of Rs 3,999.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): The device will be available at a price of Rs 1,749 instead of its usual price of Rs 3,499.

Echo Show 8: The device will be available at a price of Rs 7,499 instead of its usual price of Rs 9,999.

Also Read | Amazon India to waive 50% fee for new sellers in festival season

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock: The device will be available at a price of Rs 3,149 instead of its usual price of Rs 4,999.

Amazon Echo Buds: The all-new Eco buds will be available at a price of Rs 5,499 instead of its usual price of Rs 7,999.

Fire Stick Offers

FireTV Stick Lite: The device will be available at a price of Rs 1,699 instead of its usual price of Rs 2,999.

FireTV Stick 4K: The device will be available at a price of Rs 2,999 instead of its usual price of Rs 4,499.

Also Read | Older iPhones get massive cuts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check revised prices

FireTV Stick 4K Max: The device will be available at a price of Rs 3,699 instead of its usual price of Rs 6,499.

Fire TV cube: The device will be available at a price of Rs 6, 999 instead of its usual price of Rs 12,999.

Amazon Kindle Offers

Kindle (10th Gen): The device will be available at a price of Rs 6,499 instead of its usual price of Rs 7,999.

Kindle Paperwhite: The device will be available at a price of Rs 11,099 instead of its usual price of Rs 13,999.

Kindle Oasis: The device will be available at a price of Rs 17,999 instead of its usual price of Rs 21,999.

Combo Offers

Echo dot+ smart plug: The device combo will be available at a price of Rs 2,248 instead of its usual price of Rs 4,298.

Echo dot + Wipro 16A smart plug: The device combo will be available at a price of Rs 2,948.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 — what we know so far

Echo Dot with Clock+ 12W smart bulb: The device combo will be available at a price of Rs 3,249.

Echo Show 8 + smart bulb: The device combo will be available at a price of Rs 7,549.

Echo Dot + 12Wsmart bulb: The device combo will be available at a price of Rs 2,549.

Echo Show 5+smart camera: The device combo will be available at a price of Rs 5,898.