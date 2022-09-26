Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - top deals on OnePlus smartphones

By CNBCTV18.com

Amazon’s annual Great Indian Festival sale has been live for a few days. With thousands of discounts, the sale period is a great time for people to grab the latest electronics with massive, discounts, exciting offers and amazing exchange offers. Smartphones are always the most enticing products on sale and those from OnePlus are always in demand. Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones currently available during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R was launched in India as the first smartphone with 150W fast charging support and the next-gen MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch response rate.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 80W SuperVOOC variant is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999, a 15 percent discount. SBI customers can enjoy an additional Rs 2,000 discount and up to Rs 15,350.00 off on exchange.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Released last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor SoC.

The phone is currently available at Rs 54,999, a 21 percent discount. In addition, SBI customers can get up to Rs 1,250 in discount along with an additional Rs 17,350 offer in exchange.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

This one was released in 2022. There is a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at a price of Rs 23,998, though the website offers a Rs 500 coupon. SBI customers also enjoy a Rs 1,250 discount and exchanging for a different device can lead up to Rs 14,250 discount.