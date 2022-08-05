Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Realme Narzo 50 A, and other top smartphone deals

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Amazon is offering massive discounts on select smartphones during the Great Freedom Sale 2022

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is now live exclusively for Prime members and for everyone else, the five-day sale will open at midnight tonight. Customers can get discounts on popular mobile phones, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon is also offering exclusive coupons of up to Rs 2,000 to make the deals even more lucrative. Additionally, the sale includes bundled exchange and payment offers on select smartphones.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones to grab during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs 30,990)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB, 128GB) is available at an effective price of Rs 30,990 using a Great Freedom Festival coupon code. An exchange offer capped at Rs 13,050 and a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,250 for SBI credit card users are also available.

Realme Narzo 50 A (Rs 10,499)

The Realme Narzo 50 A is currently available at Rs 11,499, however, with an Amazon Great Freedom Festival coupon of Rs 1,000, you can get the smartphone for an effective price of Rs 10,499. SBI credit card users will receive an additional discount of up to Rs 1,149.

Redmi 9 Activ (Rs 8,549)

Redmi 9 Activ is another affordable and feature-packed smartphone which is up for grabs at an effective price of Rs 8,549 after a Great Freedom Festival Sale coupon discount of Rs 450. Usually, the Redmi 9 Activ sells for Rs 8,999.

iQOO Z6 (Rs 13,499)

iQOO Neo 6 5G is a mid-range smartphone and an all-rounder for photography, gaming, or just multimedia consumption. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, the device is available at a price of Rs 13,499 after a special coupon discount of Rs 1,000. Exchange offers and no cost EMI are also available on the deal.

Redmi 10 Pro (Rs 15,099)

The Redmi 10 Pro which usually sells at Rs 15,999 is up for grabs at Rs 15,099 during the Great Amazon Freedom Sale 2022 after a special coupon discount of Rs 500. SBI Credit card users can additionally avail of a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1250 with no cost EMI as well.