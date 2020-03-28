  • SENSEX
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys 120 acre LA property for $90 million from Paul Allen

Updated : March 28, 2020 12:22 PM IST

Among the largest remaining undeveloped sites in Beverly Crest, the sprawling hilltop comprises five flat lots totaling 120 acres.
Allen, who died two years ago at 65, purchased the property in 1997 for $20 million with intentions to develop the property as his personal compound.
Bezos recently created a record with a new deal in Los Angeles when he bought the Warner Estate for $165 million (roughly Rs 1,178 crore).
