Amazon, Flipkart warn FDI policy changes will disrupt sector as Reliance, others seek clarification from DPIIT Updated : March 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST The DPIIT has also asked all the parties to make written submissions on the various issues by next week. Some of the points put forth included that DPIIT should clarify on control or economic interest by a marketplace on sellers. Published : March 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST