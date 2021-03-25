Amazon, Flipkart warn FDI policy changes will disrupt sector as Reliance, others seek clarification from DPIIT

Several ecommerce players, including Reliance, Tata CLiQ, Snapdeal and others have asked the government to bring out clarifications on the FDI policy for ecommerce, citing violations of several provisions of the current policy, as per sources.

Amazon and Flipkart, however, warned against any changes to the current policy, citing disruption to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) selling on the marketplaces, investments made in the sector, as well as jobs.

The ecommerce giants also highlighted that uncertainty around policies will also impact India's reputation globally and deteriorate the investment climate.

The points were made in an industry meeting on the ecommerce FDI policy called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday.

Also read: New ecommerce policy draft drops regulator, cites equal treatment for sellers

The DPIIT has also asked all the parties to make written submissions on the various issues by next week. The meeting was part of a series of industry-wide meetings held by the department on the FDI policy, having met trade associations and industry bodies last week.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that some of the domestic ecommerce players cited violation of current FDI policy and called for stricter implementation.

Some of the points put forth included that DPIIT should clarify on control or economic interest by a marketplace on sellers.

Also read: How eCommerce has become the preferred mode of shopping for nearly half of India?

DPIIT had issued Press Note 2 in December 2018 for FDI in ecommerce, which had restricted equity participation by the marketplace in any sellers on the platform. Press Note 2 also restricted purchases by a seller from a marketplace entity to 25 percent.

Press Note 2 came two years after DPIIT had issued press Note 3, which at the time had not referred to equity participation in any vendor.

Following the Press Note 2, companies such as Amazon reduced their stake in holding companies of sellers such as Cloudtail and Appario to less than 24 percent.

Also read: Wedding halls, malls double up as warehouses as online retail purchases rocket

Amazon, in a statement on Thursday said any changes would affect jobs and livelihoods, and called for stability in the policy.

"We welcome the DPIIT initiative for consultations with industry and the opportunity for a constructive and continuing dialogue with the Government. We reiterated our strong, long-term commitment to India as we continue to onboard hundreds of thousands of MSMEs, building infrastructure and technology to empower and scale these local businesses," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

"The FDI policy needs to be stable and predictable for investor confidence as any disruption in business will impact millions of livelihoods and jobs, have negative consequences on downstream suppliers and service providers including MSMEs, startups and offline stores which have barely recovered from the setback of COVID," spokesperson added.

Reliance, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Tata CLiq have not responded to CNBC-TV18's queries so far.