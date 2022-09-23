iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro and other smartphones on massive discount during Amazon and Flipkart festive sales

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Both platforms are offering discounts of up to 60 percent on the leading smartphones.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days have officially kicked off with jaw-dropping deals across product categories. Both platforms are going head-to-head to entice customers with the best deals on a wide range of gadgets, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smartphones, and more. However, some smartphones are getting massive price cuts, discounts and offers. Some of the leading smartphones are now available with discounts of up to 60 percent.

The prices of iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 have been slashed, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a discount of 60 percent on Amazon. On Flipkart, Motorola’s flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 30, is available with a discount of over 20 percent.

Here’s a look at some of the top smartphone deals

Motorola Edge 30 on Flipkart

The Moto Edge 30 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 22,749 including all offers of the Big Billion Days sale. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It also packs a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP lens coupled with another 50MP and 2MP shooters, which is great for a phone in this price range.

iPhone 12 on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available for Rs 44,999 after a 32 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Customers can also save more by making a purchase through their SBI Credit Card to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs 1,250.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) is available for Rs 1,09,900 after a price cut of Rs 20,000 (15 percent) in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Further, SBI Debit card and credit card users can get up to Rs 1,250 off in addition to the sale discount.

The iPhone 13 Pro features a Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with iPhone’s Pro camera system and the A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance.

Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart

Google Pixel 6a is available for just Rs 27,699 on Flipkart after a discount of about Rs 16,300 (the initial price was Rs 43,999). Additionally, during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart Axis Bank card users can avail of more offers and discounts.

The Google Pixel 6a comes with the Google Tensor processor, a powerful battery and a great camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has received a massive discount of 60 percent, bringing its price down to Rs 29,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Further, SBI Debit and Credit card users can get discounts of up to Rs 1,750.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor and comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory and a Triple Rear Camera Setup.