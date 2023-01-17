Both Amazon and Flipkart's Republic Day sale will be live till January 20. Smartphones like the Google Pixel 7, Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 12 and more are on offer at the lowest prices.

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are running special sales for Republic Day. Both platforms are offering attractive deals on popular smartphones. The Republic Day sale will be live till January 20.

Here is a look at the top smartphone deals offered on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is up for sale at just Rs 11,999 on the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The phone is listed on Amazon for Rs 12,999, but buyers with an SBI credit card can get a discount of up to Rs 1,250.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) price has dropped to the lowest on Flipkart since its launch in the country. Buyers can get this smartphone for Rs 27,499 with no conditions or terms. The mid-range phone was originally listed for more than Rs 31,000.

Google Pixel 7 series

The Google Pixel 7 series is available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart. The Pixel 7 starts from Rs 56,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is now priced at Rs 81,999 on Flipkart.

Additionally, buyers with HDFC Bank credit/debit cards can avail of a discount of Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 on the standard Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, respectively.

One Plus 10 series

Both OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R are available at a discounted price on Amazon. OnePlus 10 Pro is available for Rs 61,999, while the OnePlus 10R (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available for 36,999 on Amazon.

Additionally, SBI card holders can get up to Rs 6,000 off on the OnePlus 10 Pro and up to Rs 3,000 on the 10R.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 on Amazon. Buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 7,000 on transactions made using cards from all banks, which brings the cost of the phone down to 47,999 for the base model.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 with 64GB of internal storage is available for just Rs 49,000. The effective price of the phone comes down to Rs 48,650 after a discount of Rs 1,250 for SBI debit card holders.

Poco F4 5G

The Poco F4 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 on Flipkart during the sale. Additionally, buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 using cards from ICICI Bank and CitiBank, bringing the cost of the smartphone under Rs 25,000.