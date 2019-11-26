Amazon Fab Phone Fest begins: Here are the best deals and offers

Ecommerce giant, Amazon India is back with another festive sale. It has announced the Amazon Fab Phone Fest which began on November 26 and it will go on till November 29. During the sale period, the e-retail giant is offering a massive discount of up to 40 percent on the purchase of smartphones.

The four-day sale renders offers for smartphones of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Huawei, Realme and other popular brands.

Also read: How OnePlus pulled off a near-impossible sales heist this Diwali

Apart from these flat discounts, the Fab Phones Fest sale is also offering supplementary appealing offers to the customers like the no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, bank offers and total damage protection plans.

The consumers will avail 5 percent instant bank discount on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI and 10 percent instant bank discount on Axis Bank Debit Card EMI, during the sale period.

The minimum transaction amount to avail the aforestated discount is Rs 12,000. Further, the maximum discount per card on credit card EMI across the Indian site and app is Rs 1,000.

The maximum discount per card on debit card EMI across is Rs 1,500. There’s also a 10 percent cash back on HDFC debit cardholders.

Here are top the deals to be considered:

OnePlus 7T

The base variant of the OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory is available for Rs 37,999 in India. During the sale, the phone is priced at Rs 34,999 on Amazon India.

OnePlus 7T

Apple iPhone XR

Apple earlier this year cut back the price of the iPhone XR. It is now available for Rs 49,900 in the country. But, during the ongoing sale, the iPhone XR will be up for grabs for Rs 42,900.

Apple iPhone XR

Honor 20

The Honor 20 was launched in India for Rs 32,999. However, in the sale, the phone can be bought at the price of Rs 22,999.

Honor 20

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 was launched in India for Rs 15,999 earlier this year. Although during the sale period, it is available for Rs 13,999 on the e-retail platform.

Nokia 6.2

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in India with a starting price of Rs 48,999. During the sale, the e-retailer is offering a massive discount on the smartphone which is now priced at Rs 39,999 in India.