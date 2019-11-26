Amazon Fab Phone Fest begins: Here are the best deals and offers
Updated : November 26, 2019 03:48 PM IST
The four-day sale renders offers for smartphones of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Huawei, Realme and other popular brands.
The Fab Phones Fest sale is also offering supplementary appealing offers to the customers like the no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, bank offers and total damage protection plans.
