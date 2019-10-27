#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Amazon evaluating options after losing $10 billion US defence cloud contract to Microsoft

October 27, 2019

Surprised at the US Department of Defense (DoD) decision to award a $10 billion Pentagon contract to Microsoft, Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said it is evaluating options.
In a shocker to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Donald Trump government awarded the much-anticipated $10 billion cloud contract for Pentagon known as the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) to the Satya Nadella-led Microsoft.
Despite being the frontrunner, AWS lost the prestigious cloud contract that will provide enterprise level, commercial Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to support Department of Defence business and mission operations.
