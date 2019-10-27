Business
Amazon evaluating options after losing $10 billion US defence cloud contract to Microsoft
Updated : October 27, 2019 05:27 PM IST
Surprised at the US Department of Defense (DoD) decision to award a $10 billion Pentagon contract to Microsoft, Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said it is evaluating options.
In a shocker to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Donald Trump government awarded the much-anticipated $10 billion cloud contract for Pentagon known as the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) to the Satya Nadella-led Microsoft.
Despite being the frontrunner, AWS lost the prestigious cloud contract that will provide enterprise level, commercial Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to support Department of Defence business and mission operations.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more