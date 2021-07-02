Amazon Echo Show 10 review: Is it the ultimate assistant for your home?

Amazon’s latest gadget in India, Echo Show 10, is a guard, a virtual assistant, a compact TV, and also a potent sound system that’s all rolled into one. Of course, it is all based on the Alexa virtual assistant that Amazon has been developing now for around a decade. In this time, Alexa has become amongst the most widely-used virtual assistants and becoming the only one to be able to rival Google’s assistant in speech recognition alongside pioneering and dominating the smart speaker category. With the Echo Show 10, Amazon takes things beyond just a smart speaker - which in more ways than one makes it the ultimate virtual assistant.

What Amazon has done is slightly crude but infinitely effective. It has merged basically what looks like a Fire tablet that runs a forked version of Android 9 with its Echo Plus speaker. All mounted using a clamp that can robotically rotate at a 360-degree angle and can be proper higher or lower manually.

This tablet, which has a 10.1-inch HD screen, which is sufficient for watching videos with ease -- be it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or even YouTube from within the browser, but it will not win any competitions for the most dazzling display or rival anything like an iPad. It has these ungainly bezels which jut out. But these are the same bezels that enable Amazon to equip this device with a fantastic camera on the front which can be doubled for video conferencing or as a smart home camera keeping guard at home when you're not in. More on this.

On the back, part of the awkwardly engineered product is a cylindrical can that’s basically a more compact Amazon Echo Studio. Having not tested an Echo product in over 2 years, what impressed me was the audio quality which surely had caught up to the competition by Apple and Google. For the size of the speaker, its output in terms of loudness was quite staggering, but perhaps, the sound signature was at the sharper end of the spectrum. Nonetheless, it was loud, clear, and packed quite a thump — be it music streamed from either Apple Music, Spotify, or Amazon Prime Music — sounded superb, though overall I prefer the more balanced and heavier mids and bass of the HomePods, then again Apple doesn’t make something like the Echo Show, so it worked out well.

Perhaps, the most convenient thing was that I could just lay down flat on the bed and or be on my work desk and the Echo Show, I can easily watch videos and also have great audio at the same time. You don’t get this convenience with either an iPad or laptop. You could also take it to the kitchen since Alexa is so good at doing things just with speech which again isn’t a strength of a laptop or iPad. The Google Nest Hub can do things using voice but again, its screen which is a tablet is not so big, nor so capable and the speakers are tiny and teeny — it belongs to a different price bracket too.

As a leisure device the Echo Show 10 can do it all, and that too with ease and a ton of Star Trek-like cool. The display also rotates using eye-tracking tech that leverages the front camera and rotates automatically ensuring that the screen is in your field of view. This is the ultimate tool for someone as lackadaisical as me or when you’re doing other things and you’re consuming content passively.

And when you’re not home it can keep track of what’s happening in your room. It uses the same face-tracking tech to show you the entire live view of what’s happening and all of that can view on the Alexa app in real-time. And this camera can also be used for video calls with fellow Alexa users. It’s not for everyone considering in India you can’t use Zoom or Teams or Meet, though Zoom is available to folks abroad — still for fellow Echo Show users it is a fast and easy option, coupled with the great audio-video quality. You also get a sliding cameras cover for people who are uncomfortable around cameras, Amazon has clearly put a lot of thought into designing this product.

Alexa is at the heart of the Echo Show experience. It is the secret sauce that makes it tick. And it works so well, because of the model Amazon has chosen to follow. Since it isn’t a player in the smartphone market — Alexa is able to play well with some third-party services thanks to “skills”. So that’s how I am able to use Apple Music or JioSaavn or Netflix for that matter. And these integrations are deep, just not to launch the service. That means I can ask Alexa to launch an episode of "Friends" or play the latest Metallica "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Elton John and Miley Cyrus using Apple Music, not Amazon Music. Since it also has a web browser as it is fundamentally an Android tablet, it can also launch the web version of YouTube.

Sure, it is not perfect. That design is really weird and ungainly to look at. It still doesn’t play well with many Google services and yeah the video conferencing bit is limited as you can’t Zoom calls. Its information base is excellent, certainly better than the HomePod, and very customised for the Indian user, still, it is no match for the Google knowledge graph.

Usually, with Apple’s and Google’s smart speakers, you had to choose their ecosystem. The beauty of the Amazon Echo Show 10 is even if you’re using it for its smart speaker capabilities, you don’t need to make that choice. It works well with Android and iPhone equally well. And that’s what makes it a pleasure to use because it integrates with Amazon’s services and also its shopping website which makes impulse purchases even more of an endemic than it was before I started using the Echo Show 10.

It certainly is the ultimate assistant — though I will prefer additions like Hotstar or maybe some more video conferencing services like Zoom which it offers abroad. I would also prefer a nicer screen and overall perhaps a design that allows me to detach the screen and use it as a consumption tablet along with the speaker?

Or maybe at Rs 24,999, that’s asking for too much because if you were to combine an iPad with a HomePod mini, that too would cost me upwards of Rs 35,000. And, that wouldn’t include the smart home wizardry and the smarts of Alexa; instead, you’ll be stuck with dumb old Siri. That’s food for thought!