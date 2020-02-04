Business

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos asks US judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother, says report

Michael Sanchez sued Bezos in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, alleging Bezos falsely stated that Lauren Sanchez's brother was the source of his intimate photographs, according to a court filing.

In March last year, the publisher of the National Enquirer said its reports on Bezos' private life were based on information from a single source, the brother of Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.