Amazon chief Jeff Bezos asks US judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother, says report

Updated : February 04, 2020 12:12 PM IST

Michael Sanchez sued Bezos in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, alleging Bezos falsely stated that Lauren Sanchez's brother was the source of his intimate photographs, according to a court filing.
In March last year, the publisher of the National Enquirer said its reports on Bezos' private life were based on information from a single source, the brother of Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.
Bezos filed a response to the suit on Monday calling Sanchez's claims baseless and said the suit amounted to an attempt to chill Bezos' ability to exercise his right of free speech.
