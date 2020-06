Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos wants employees to mark this year’s June 19, as a day to reflect and learn. In an email sent to all employees across the globe, he said, “Slavery ended a long time ago, but racism didn’t” Why June 19? Juneteenth is a 155-year-old holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery in the US and is celebrated on June 19.

Bezos said that he will be canceling all of his meetings that day and encouraged others to do the same. He also added that the company is offering “online learning opportunities” through the day. Bezos has been extremely vocal about his stance on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. He in fact posted his email exchange on Instagram after getting an angry email from a customer over the company’s statement.

Here’s a copy of Jeff Bezos full email sent to employees:

Over the past few weeks, the Steam and I have spent a lot of time listening to customers and employees and thinking about how recent events in our country have laid bare the systemic racism and injustices that oppress Black individuals and communities.

This Friday, June 19, is Juneteenth, the oldest-known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. I’m cancelling all of my meetings on Friday, and I encourage all of you to do the same if you can. We’re providing a range of online learning opportunities for employees throughout the day.

Please take some time to reflect, learn, and support each other. Slavery ended a long time ago, but racism didn’t.

Jeff