Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • technology>
    • Amazon asks for FTC head to step aside from antitrust probes

    Amazon asks for FTC head to step aside from antitrust probes

    Profile image
    By AP | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Amazon petitioned the agency Wednesday to remove Chair Lina Khan from taking part in current probes of the company's market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook, Google, and Apple, as well as Amazon.

    Amazon asks for FTC head to step aside from antitrust probes
    Amazon is asking the new head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company's market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial.
    Amazon petitioned the agency Wednesday to remove Chair Lina Khan from taking part in current probes of the company's market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook, Google, and Apple, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled Amazons Antitrust Paradox when she was a Yale law student.
    FTC officials declined to comment on Amazon's motion. The agency could be expected to respond formally at some point.
    Also Read | Meet Lina Khan, big tech critic and Joe Biden's choice for FTC chair
    As counsel to a House Judiciary antitrust panel in 2019 and 2020, Khan played a key role in a sweeping bipartisan investigation of the market power of the four tech giants.
    President Joe Biden recently installed Khan as one of five commissioners and head of the FTC, signalling a tough stance toward Big Tech and its market dominance. At 32, she is the youngest chair in the history of the agency, which polices competition and consumer protection in industry generally, as well as digital privacy.
    Due process entitles all individuals and companies to fair consideration of the merits of any investigation or adjudication by impartial commissioners who have not and, equally importantly, who do not appear to have prejudged the issues against them," Seattle-based Amazon said in the motion.
    Also Read | Explained: The significance of Lina Khan's appointment as FTC Chair
    Tags
    Next Article

    Twitter outage: Profiles, threads not loading, users report several other issues

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,208.90 75.05 1.82
    Hindalco378.75 6.70 1.80
    Tata Motors344.70 5.10 1.50
    Sun Pharma683.40 7.95 1.18
    Dr Reddys Labs5,478.80 55.75 1.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,209.70 76.55 1.85
    Sun Pharma683.30 7.80 1.15
    Dr Reddys Labs5,480.00 59.65 1.10
    Asian Paints3,020.00 29.15 0.97
    SBI422.75 3.50 0.83
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,208.90 75.05 1.82
    Hindalco378.75 6.70 1.80
    Tata Motors344.70 5.10 1.50
    Sun Pharma683.40 7.95 1.18
    Dr Reddys Labs5,478.80 55.75 1.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,209.70 76.55 1.85
    Sun Pharma683.30 7.80 1.15
    Dr Reddys Labs5,480.00 59.65 1.10
    Asian Paints3,020.00 29.15 0.97
    SBI422.75 3.50 0.83

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.47000.14500.20
    Euro-Rupee88.21300.05900.07
    Pound-Rupee102.6330-0.1850-0.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6684-0.0006-0.08
    View More