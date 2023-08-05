CNBC TV18
Amazon and Flipkart Independence Day Sale: Check discounts and deals on smartwatches

2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 5, 2023 8:40:12 AM IST (Published)

Smartphones from many popular brands are available with great offers under Amazon and Flipkart Independence Day sales.

Amazon and Flipkart are offering big discounts on a large number of products ahead of Independence Day. The e-commerce giants are offering a lot of attractive deals to consumers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival and the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will continue till August 8 while the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale is open till August 9.
Smartphones are the top choice for many consumers during the Amazon and Flipkart Independence Day sales. But, there are a number of attractive deals on smartwatches as well. Take a look at some of them:
beatXP Vega Neo
The smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs 1,797. The beatXP Vega Neo gets multiple health trackers such as SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and more. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED always-on display with 500 nits of brightness and 466x466 pixels resolution.
boAt Wave Call 2
The boAt Wave Call 2 is being retailed for Rs 1,298 on Amazon instead of its original price of Rs 6,999. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling, over 700 active modes such as dog walking, weight training, and skateboarding as well as a built-in microphone. The device allows you to customise the cloud-based watch faces on the basis of your needs.
Also Read: Xiaomi Watch 3 Active first impressions: Premium look, clean interface
Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus
The latest offering from Fire-Boltt features a 2.5D full lamination curve display with peak brightness of 700 nits. It offers a range of health trackers and 300 sports modes to track your activities. With a battery life of seven days, five in-built games, a calculator, seven menu layouts, and 120 watch faces for customisation, the watch is a must have for every tech enthusiast. The watch is available for Rs 4,998 on Amazon.
Noise Nova
The budget-smartwatch runs on Noise OS. It features mood-based watch faces that are customised according to your stress levels. The device is available for Rs 2,998 on Amazon.
Fire-Boltt Hurricane
Flipkart is offering the Fire-Boltt Hurricane for a price of Rs 1,199 against its original value of Rs 8,999. The device comes with a battery life of seven days, the Find Your Phone feature, 2.5D curved glass for best retina HD colour display and Automatic Motion Recognition.
Also Read: WhatsApp is now available on Wear OS smartwatches, says Mark Zuckerberg
X