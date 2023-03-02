Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with new features in India

English
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 2, 2023 7:51:42 PM IST (Published)

Amazon unveiled its brand-new 5th Generation Echo Dot smart speaker on Thursday in India, with enhanced audio, Ultrasonic Motion Detection, a temperature sensor, and touch gesture controls.

According to the company, the new Echo Dot is offered in three colour options: black, blue, and white. It will be priced at Rs 4,999 during a limited time period from March 2 to 4.
Customers can simply ask Alexa questions using their voice in English, Hindi, or Hinglish.
"We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker. Customers can leverage new capabilities for a truly ambient experience where tech simply fades in the background — like walking into a room, and it lights up like magic," Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.
Also Read: Fujifilm announces the launch of Instax Mini 12 instant camera
Moreover, the company said that the 5th Gen Echo Dot offers clearer vocals and up to double the bass than its previous generations.
It also has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so users can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.
With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection, users can automate their day by creating smart home routines such as having Alexa turn on compatible lights or play music when they enter the room.
Also Read: Budget Android-based laptop for students Primebook 4G coming soon — price, details here
Further, the new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature.
With this feature, users can set up helpful routines such as automatically turning on compatible AC when it gets too warm inside or turning it off when it gets too cold.
The 5th Gen Echo Dot will be competing with the new Apple’s new HomePod mini, which currently retails for Rs 10,900.
(With IANS Inputs)
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: Meet Moto Rizr, Motorola's rollable concept phone
