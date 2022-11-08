Cross
    technology News

    Amazfit Band 7 released in India; check details here

    Amazfit Band 7 released in India; check details here

    Amazfit Band 7 released in India; check details here
    The smart wearable from the brand is available today for an introductory price of Rs 2,999, before being sold for Rs. 3,499.

    Amazfit introduced its new smart wearable, the Amazfit Band 7, in India on November 8. The smart wearable from the brand is available today for an introductory price of Rs 2,999, before being sold for Rs. 3,499. The smart band comes with an AMOLED screen and built-in smart voice service Alexa, along with other features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and a battery that lasts for 18 days. The Amazfit Band 7 will be competing against other smart wearables from brands like Realme and Xiaomi.

    With a 1.47-inch, a resolution of 198x368 pixels, and an AMOLED display, the Amazfit Band 7 offers up to 5ATM of water resistance. The display also comes with tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. The smart band features over 50 watch faces along with eight customisable displays that support an always-on display.
    ALSO READ:
    As Elon Musk 'frees' Twitter, Dogecoin flies
    The wearable band will offer to track health metrics like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, and menstrual cycle tracking. The Amazfit Band 7 also comes with 120 sports modes, with smart recognition for automatic activity tracking. The band will run on the ZeppOS and is powered by a 232mAh battery that lasts up to 18 days. On battery saver mode, the wearable can last for up to 28 days. The band can support both iOS and AndroidOS devices.
    The brand’s GTR and GTS smartwatch series are some of the most popular smartwatches in the budget category. The brand recently released the GTS 4 Mini at the end of August for a price of Rs 7,999. The smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 336 x 384 pixels, and features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 and stress monitoring and sleep quality tracking.
    ALSO READ: Taiwan to invest 10 million euros towards chip production in Lithuania
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
