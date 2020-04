ALTBalaji has recorded a 60 percent growth following the nationwide coronavirus lockdown by adding around 17,000 subscriptions per day. Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO of ALTBalaji and Group COO of Balaji Telefilms said that the company currently has around 17 lakh subscribers.

“The average revenue per user (ARPU) for ALTBalaji is at Rs 148 versus Rs 130 earlier,” Pantvaidya told CNBC-TV18. He also believes that ALTBalaji will break even in the next 12 months.

On OTT, he said that they have stock of 10-12 shows which can be released in next 6 months. “We are in a good position to give out at least 1-2 shows a month for the next 6 months, until Diwali,” Pantvaidya said.