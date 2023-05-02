Almost half of Indians experience AI-enabled fake voice scams, 83% victims lost money: McAfee survey

4 Min(s) Read
"The survey reveals that more than half (69 percent) of Indians think they don’t know or cannot tell the difference between an AI voice and real voice," the report said.
According to a survey by McAfee, about half of Indians respondents claimed they are unable to tell the difference between a person's real voice and a cloned one, and 83 percent of voice scam victims have lost money as a result.
A poll on artificial intelligence-enabled speech scams by imposters was conducted with 7,054 respondents across seven nations, including 1,010 from India.
The report suggests using a verbal codeword among family members and trusted close friends as one of the protective measures from voice scams.