Almost half of Indians experience AI-enabled fake voice scams, 83% victims lost money: McAfee survey

According to a survey by McAfee, about half of Indians respondents claimed they are unable to tell the difference between a person's real voice and a cloned one, and 83 percent of voice scam victims have lost money as a result.

A poll on artificial intelligence-enabled speech scams by imposters was conducted with 7,054 respondents across seven nations, including 1,010 from India.

The report suggests using a verbal codeword among family members and trusted close friends as one of the protective measures from voice scams.