Almost 100% surge in India's request to Apple for customers' data
Updated : July 03, 2019 07:13 PM IST
For the device requests, Apple provided data to the Indian government in 47 per cent of cases (23 devices) and 57 per cent in the cases related to financial identifiers.
For the eight emergency requests from India in the specified period, Apple provided data in six cases (75 per cent).
