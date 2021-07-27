All you need to know about Nokia XR20 shockproof and waterproof smartphone

Nokia XR20, the 'lifeproof' mobile handset, is positioned as the first tough (shockproof and waterproof) smartphone from HMD. HMD Global unveiled the Nokia XR20 along with the C30 and the 6310 (2021 version) in many markets starting July 27 (not in India).

Nokia XR20 can withstand any weather or climatic conditions or even damage caused by children or pets, as per the statement. You can drop this handset ‘made to survive’ or get it wet or record videos in the toughest weather, as per Nokia.

The phone is sensitive to wet hands or even gloves and you can just clean it with soap water if needed.

Nokia XR20 has military grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability and waterproofing capabilities. Even if the Nokia XR20, weighing 248 grams, is dropped from a height of 1.8 m, there is no damage, claims the company.

The handset has IP68 certificate in terms of being waterproof. It does even need outer protection (such as a glass case) from dust, as per the company, which claims to have used the toughest possible glass, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The 6.67-inch (10.64 mm thick) full HD display handset has 5G capabilities in terms of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It has 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The handset comes with monthly security updates for the next four years and Android version (Android 11 at present and 12, 13 and 14 going forward) updates for three years.

HMD's most premium phone is adapted from the Nokia X20. It offers 15W wireless charging for its 4630mAh battery with 18W fast charging through a USB-C port.

The Nokia XR20 has a 48-megapixel primary camera and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Nokia XR20 can amplify the audio on stereo speakers with OZO Playback technology.

Nokia XR20 will be available in two colours -- Ultra Blue and Granite Grey -- for $550 from August 24 onwards. It will come to India towards end 2021 or in 2022.

The Nokia C30 starts at around Rs 8,700 and comes in 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 64GB variants. It is available in two colours, green and white.

The Nokia 6310 (2021) is priced at Rs 3,500 and is available in different colours like black, yellow, light blue and dark green.