All you need to know about Micromax’s ‘no hang’ budget smartphone

Micromax Informatics has launched its IN 2b smartphone in the budget segment. The company claims it’s a "no hang phone." They have also made an entry into the audio accessories category by launching its first range of True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro. The IN 2b smartphone comes in two variants -- 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. They will be available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. The two variants come in black, blue and green and will be available for sale on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart from August 6.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax India, said, "Consumers in the budget segment will get a powerful processor, high RAM and battery life so that India Chale Non Stop with the IN 2b smartphone."

The Micromax IN 2b is powered by ARM Cortex A75 architecture-based Octacore processor with Mali G52 GPU. Micromax claims the processor will ensure a snappy performance, no lags or hang and 50 percent faster app start up. The fast unlock feature allows one to access the phone in just 250ms via face unlock and 350ms via fingerprint unlock.

The smartphone also comes with a 6.5" Mini drop HD+ display with 400 nits brightness, a 13MP+2MP AI Dual Rear Camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support selectable background blur. The phone comes with FHD Video recording as well as a play and pause recording feature.

The 5000 mAh battery is 100 percent Made in India and comes with a 10W fast charger in box. The IN 2b is supported with Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte and Dual WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and Bluetooth V5.0 support for seamless connectivity.

Airfunk Earbuds

In the audio category, the brand has launched its first Airfunk True Wireless Stereo Earbuds. The AirFunk comes in two variants -- AirFunk 1 Pro and AirFunk 1.

The AirFunk 1 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset, CVC 8.0 (clear voice capture) noise and echo cancellation, and instant connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2v. The AirFunk’s unique environment noise cancellation with quad microphone ensures ambient noise up to 25 dB is cancelled, thus ensuring better voice clarity on calls. This earbud will be available in black, white, blue, yellow and red at a price tag of Rs 2,499.

The AirFunk 1 earbud has a unique voice change feature that can be enabled during calls. This voice change allows one’s voice to change from male/female. Features wise, it comes with a 3D surround sound stereo mode and auto connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0v. It has over five hours of playtime, and 15 hours of playtime with the charging case. The earbud will be available in black, white, blue, purple and yellow. It is priced at Rs 1,299.