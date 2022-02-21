All you need to know about Matter, the smart home connectivity standard  

As smart home ecosystems evolve, there is much hype about an open-source connectivity standard called Matter that will seamlessly integrate all smart home devices irrespective of the manufacturer or brand.

The new smart home standard that is yet to be unveiled will be supported by leading industry players like Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and LG as well as accessory-focused players like Nanoleaf, Wyze, and Eve.

Once unveiled, Matter will provide a common language for all smart home devices to communicate, simplifying their use. As almost all big players are working on developing the protocol, the new standard will help the user route all devices on one platform.

Here are some FAQs about the next-generation smart home standard.

What is Matter?

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard. It will function through a local controller device being developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which has members like Apple, Alexa, and Google. Manufacturers can use a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification that will be defined in the internet protocol of Matter. These devices will be compatible with Apple's Siri, Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Initially, Matter's first protocol will work on WiFi and Thread network layers and commission devices using Bluetooth Low Energy.

Which platforms will support Matter?

The four big smart home platforms Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings have agreed to collaborate on supporting Matter.

This means that the user will be able to use their apps, smart speakers or displays, and voice assistants to manage the connected devices. More players are likely to join the alliance to support Matter although there is no information about it till now.

How to use it?

Matter will allow the consumer to use multiple platforms at the same time with its multi-admin control feature. If the devices at home are Matter-enabled, they can be connected to as many platforms as required. For example, if a user has a Nest Thermostat at home and wishes to control it with Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant or both at the same time, Matter will help make that happen. However, as Matter is only a connectivity standard and not an automation tool, the user will have to keep a smart home platform.

When will these devices be available in the market?

Matter products do not exist till now although the consumer can buy Thread-based products by Nanoleaf, Eve, Nest Eero and WeMo, and other WiFi-enabled smart home devices. Companies that commit to supporting Matter will have a Matter logo on their products.

Earlier, the Connectivity Standards Alliance had planned to deploy products using the new Matter standard by the end of 2021. However, its plans were delayed. At present, Matter is scheduled to be released in 2022, although no fixed date has been announced.

Why does Matter, matter?

With Matter, individuals will not have to download separate apps for each smart home device. They can buy any smart home product and use it. This will empower them with more choices. Consumers can choose based on the quality and price of the product as they would all be enabled in one standard.