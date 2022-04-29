All you need to know about India’s new satellite navigation system GAGAN

India achieved a major landmark on Thursday when the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully conducted a trial for an LPV-based approach to land an Indigo aircraft using the latest indigenous satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) called GAGAN at the Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan. India became the first country in Asia Pacific Region to achieve this.

GAGAN is the Indian Space-based Augmented Navigation System, which is jointly developed by AAI and ISRO for India and neighbouring countries in the equatorial region. There are only four such Space-Based augmentation systems available in the world including GAGAN (India), WAAS (US), EGNOS (Europe), and MSAS (Japan).

What is GAGAN?

GAGAN stands for GPS-Aided Geo-Augmented Navigation. It is a satellite-based system meant to improve the accuracy and integrity of navigation systems. It comprises Geo Stationary Satellites GSAT-8, GSAT-10, and GSAT-15 (under progress), launched by ISRO and ground stations that provide GPS signals for better position accuracy. Additionally, GAGAN also corrects GPS signal errors caused by ionospheric disturbances, timing, and satellite orbit errors and gives information regarding the health of each satellite.

GAGAN is meant to provide the best possible navigational services over the Indian flight information region for India and neighbouring equatorial countries. It also has the capability of expanding to other flight information regions as well, according to a News9live report.

Here are some uses of GAGAN:

GAGAN is being used to effectively manage wildlife resources and monitor forests, using GAGAN-enabled GPS SXTREO-T51.

It can provide navigational support to Indian Railways, which can use it for signaling when a train approaches the crossing area and for the alignment of railway tracks.

The Road Asset Management System (RAMS) is likely to be developed for all National Highways in India, and will also use the GAGAN system.

GAGAN signals can be utilized to manage real-time traffic on roads.

GEMINI, a device developed to effectively share emergency information and communication to fishermen, is also based on the GAGAN system.

GAGAN can be essentially used to provide corrections to the GPS signal to improve air traffic management. The system will make it easier for aircraft movement to small airports which do not have navigation aids. Airports with higher visibility requirements for landing will benefit as a satellite-based system like GAGAN will reduce the dependency on these requirements.