All you need to know about Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Google has officially announced the launch of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The smartphones are expected to be launched later this year. The company recently revealed that it was going to power its next in-house smartphone series with the brand’s first in-house processor, which will now be known as Tensor SoC. Though Google has not announced any details, it has dropped enough teasers.

There is no information on how much it is going to cost, but the Pixel 6 series will reportedly be “a premium-priced product,” The Verge reported, citing Google's Rick Osterloh.

Pixel 6 series: What to expect?

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will come with an all-new design, and with a horizontal camera bar instead of a square or circular mode. It is said that the bar itself looks similar to the camera based on the Nexus 6P smartphone. While Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Pixel 6 pro will get a 6.7-inch Quad High Definition+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As seen in the official images, Pixel 6 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup on the back, including a main wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom. The Pixel 6 will have the same camera features, but will drop the third zoom sensor. Both these phones are also said to have in-display finger scanners.

When will the Pixel series come to India?

Initially, the products will be launched in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, UK, and the United States. As Google has not brought the last two flagship Pixel phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, it may be possible that India does not get the 6 Series at all. It can be said that Google will be managing a restricted supply of these products following their launch.