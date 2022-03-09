All you need to know about Apple's 'most affordable' iPhone SE 3 2022

Apple has unveiled the iPhone SE 3 2022, the "most affordable iPhone", at the Apple Peak Performance Spring event . The new iPhone SE 5G edition succeeds the older generation sibling and is packed with a new processor.

Most of the design elements of the older iPhone SE 2020 have been retained in the new phone, including the IP67-rated 4.7-inch Retina HD display with reinforced glass.

The iPhone SE 3 retains the circular Touch ID, but the Face ID can’t be seen now.

The phone has retained the same 12MP rear camera and the 7MP front camera as the older version.

The new iPhone SE 3 is powered by the 5G-enabled Apple A15 Bionic chip, the same chipset which the tech giant used in the Apple iPhone 13 series. The 4nm chipset comes with the iOS 15 operating system. The phone packs in new powerful additions with the chipset, including a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Although the strength of the battery is not yet known, Apple claims that the new phone will offer a better battery life than its predecessor owing to the more power-efficient A15 chip.

The highlight of the SE 2022 is the 5G connectivity, which allows users to make faster uploads and downloads.

The new iPhone SE 3 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants and three colours -- Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

In the US, the 64GB base variant is priced at $429, while in India it will be available for Rs 43,900. The price of iPhone SE 3 2022 is slightly higher than the iPhone SE 2020, which was launched at Rs 42,500.

The iPhone SE will be available for purchase from this Friday and shipping will begin from March 18.