A secret vehicle project by American technology company Apple is believed to be in the works in Sunnyvale, California. Codenamed ‘Project Titan’, it is said to be an effort to develop autonomous driving systems that are currently being supervised by former Tesla employees and top automotive experts.

According to several reports in the past, Apple launched work on Project Titan back in 2014 and had close to 1,000 employees putting their heads together to devise an electric vehicle at a secret lab near the company’s Cupertino headquarters.

However, as luck would have it, the project was marred by internal strife, leadership issues and a host of other challenges that put it on the backburner, leading to lay-offs of hundreds of employees. In 2016, the company put long-time executive Bob Mansfield to helm the project and he steered it towards an autonomous driving software instead.

Apple’s AI and machine learning chief John Giannandrea took over the reins from Mansfield, who retired in 2020, fuelling speculation that the company is still working on a full-fledged car that may be launched in 2024. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, has suggested that it won’t be in production before 2025 or 2027, at the earliest.

Apple, which is reportedly looking for a manufacturing partner for its ‘self-driving’ vehicle, has had rounds of discussions with Hyundai and Kia Motors among other automobile manufacturers, and a deal is expected to be announced in March 2021. The IT giant is believed to be already developing next-level battery technology to extend the vehicle’s range and efficiency.

Kuo has said that Apple's initial vehicle chassis is likely to be modelled after Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle (BEV) platform and the car could be marketed as a “very high-end” model. High-performance cars based on E-GMP platform have the ability to go from 0 to 60mph in less than 3.5 seconds, clocking a maximum speed of 160 mph. With the new charging systems, E-GMP vehicles can charge up to 80% battery in 18 minutes flat!