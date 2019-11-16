Technology
All smartphones over $285 will support 5G: Xiaomi
Updated : November 16, 2019 07:50 PM IST
Xiaomi for its part already offers a few 5G phones, such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the wraparound Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.
The company has already launched a 5G+AIoT strategy so as to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT services.
Lei Jun said that Xiaomi's IoT platform has connected 196 million devices, and the number of users of IoT devices exceeds 3 million.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more