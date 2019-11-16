Technology

All smartphones over $285 will support 5G: Xiaomi

Updated : November 16, 2019 07:50 PM IST

Xiaomi for its part already offers a few 5G phones, such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the wraparound Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

The company has already launched a 5G+AIoT strategy so as to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT services.