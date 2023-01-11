Appreciate government's commitment to an open and transparent process: All India Gaming Federation

A MeitY notice states that an intermediary for online gaming “shall observe the due diligence required under the rules while discharging its duties, including reasonable efforts to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish, transmit or share an online game, not in compliance with Indian law, including any law on gambling or betting”.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently published a draft of rules pertaining to online gaming for public consultation. One of its key proposals is a self-regulatory framework that, in the future, might also govern the content of online gaming. The self-regulatory organisation (SRO) would be responsible for registering and approving games, as well as providing a grievance redressal mechanism.

Supporting this decision, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said that the draft rules present a balanced and efficient approach for the regulation of online gaming and keep in mind both the interests of innovation and consumer protection needs.

"We welcome the opportunity to interact with different audiences and believe that it is crucial to educate and inform all stakeholders and consumers on how the rules will be relevant to them. Developing capacity at this early stage would mean that as and when these draft rules are implemented and come into force, everyone will be fully prepared to uphold their obligations and enforce their rights within the online gaming ecosystem,” he added.

A MeitY notice states that an intermediary for online gaming “shall observe the due diligence required under the rules while discharging its duties, including reasonable efforts to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish, transmit or share an online game, not in compliance with Indian law, including any law on gambling or betting”.

“We appreciate the government's continued commitment to an open and transparent process, and we look forward to continuing our engagement during the consultation period. These regulations will go a long way toward protecting consumer interests and promoting the responsible and fair growth of the sector,” Landers concluded.

The online gaming industry in India is a nascent yet quite lucrative sector in India. In absence of a regulatory framework, not-for-profit organisations, like All India Gaming Federation, have been overseeing the industry functioning and challenges closely ensuring seamless growth. Moreover, as per the recent report by gaming-focused venture fund Lumikai, India's online gaming market is expected to touch $8.6 billion in FY2027 from about $2.6 billion in 2022.

