All about Apple’s spring event: Expectations and predictions

Apple is set for its event ‘ Peek Performance ’ on March 8. The company is expected to announce the next generation of affordable iPhones, the 5G-compatible iPhone SE 3, along with iPads with faster chips and possibly a Mac computer.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared a list of last-minute predictions and details of the expected releases in his latest Power On newsletter on Sunday.

Here’s what Apple is expected to announce:

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

The new iPhone SE (3rd Gen) with 5G networking, upgraded processor, and cameras and sporting the same design is expected to be seen on the stage.

According to a Cnet report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts iPhone SE 3 may arrive in March with 3GB of memory, an LCD display, 5G support, a retro design, and Face ID, as well.

iPad Air (5th gen)

Rumours indicate a new iPad Air (5th Gen) is also on its way. The new iPad Air will likely have 5G networking, the A15 Bionic chip, and the FaceTime will get Center Stage feature with an overall same design, according to Gurman.

Mac/ MacBook

At least one new Mac with Apple Silicon SoC is expected to be seen at the event as part of a refresh to the overall Mac line-up.

A new Mac Mini may also be launched by the first half of 2022: “This one is ready to go, I’m told,” says Gurman in the newsletter.

A 13-inch MacBook Pro and iMac refresh could also be featured by the first half of 2022. Along with that, Apple M2 and M1 Pro/Max Macs are set to launch in the first half of this year. Mac Minis with M2/M1 Pro chips, iMac Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and a MacBook Pro with an M2 chip are also expected in the same timeframe

Apple is expected to launch new Macs both at this event and the next events in the May-June timeframe. All the new macs are likely to be spread out across the launch periods.

It’s possible that Apple announces a new MacBook Air with a new M2 chip at this event.

A surprise wildcard

Speculation around the meaning of Apple’s event title “Peek Performance” points to the spelling of the word “Peek” as a hint to the wildcard.

“I’m told a fourth ‘wild card’ unveiling is possible,” wrote Gurman.

This wildcard could be a next-gen monitor for the iMac Pro or a new smaller Mac Pro, according to Gurman. “I also wouldn’t rule out Apple previewing its next-generation external display,” he added.

According to him, Apple completed work on the external display months ago and the device was due to launch soon.

The word ‘peek’ could also be an indicator of a VR / AR product that Apple has been developing. But the long-rumoured headset product is not expected till 2023. However, as a surprise, it may be launched early.

When is Apple's March event?

The upcoming spring event is scheduled for March 2022 and will be live-streamed at 10:00 PST. For Indian viewers, the time will be 23:30 IST. Interested viewers can watch the live stream on YouTube and on Apple’s website.