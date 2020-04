Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the extension of nationwide lockdown reiterated the importance of the Aarogya Setu application. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is likely to use the application as an e-pass to revive economic activity.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the government’s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan said, “India is focusing on contact tracing with a digital approach. We are using digital tools to remain one step ahead of the virus.

Aarogya Setu can give digital immunity to a particular containment zone. Aarogya Setu can serve as an e-pass in collaboration with local authorities”.

Centre launched the app earlier this month for contact tracing and alerting people if they have been near a COVID-19 positive patient. The app, which is available in 11 languages, uses location and bluetooth data to alert a user about hotspots. Users can take a self-assessment test through the application which will tell them if they are in the low-risk, medium-risk or high-risk category.

jay Sawhney, secretary, electronics and information technology, said, “Currently, the primary purpose of the app is to give advance alerts. Moving forward, as people have to move out of their homes for grocery shopping, frontline health and sanitation workers, we are considering integrating an e-pass with the application. Depending on your risk category the e-pass can enable your movement”.

Sawhney confirmed that the app has been downloaded more than 5.5 crore times since its launch two weeks ago.

The government has roped in private sector players to make the application more effective. Companies like Tech Mahindra, Reliance Jio and Tata Group are collaborating with the government.

Lalitesh Katragadda, founder, Indihood and co-founder of Google India, a member of the government’s advisory committee on Aarogya Setu application, said the app would help create digital immunity until there is a vaccine.

“The app records data of other users and inform if you were close to a COVID19 patient. The government can use information to trace hotspots and people who came in contact with a COVID19 patient”, he said.

The government is also trying to dispel privacy concerns about the app. “Personal data remains on your phone only and is used by the government only if you are at risk. Universal download will prevent transmission of COVID-19 from one person to another”, said Ajay Sawhney.

According to the government, the application can also help in unlocking the economy in the coming months.

Katragadda added the application works on self-declaration of symptoms by a user, but emphasised that mass downloads are in the interest of the community.