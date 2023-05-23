Alibaba's cloud division set to lay off 7% staff in overhaul: Report

Alibaba's move forms part of a comprehensive restructuring strategy, designed to position the division, which was once known for its rapid growth, for an independent spinoff and eventual IPO.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's cloud division is implementing a series of workforce reductions, potentially leading to a 7 percent cut in its employee count, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This move forms part of a comprehensive restructuring strategy, designed to position the division, which was once known for its rapid growth, for an independent spinoff and eventual initial public offering (IPO), the report highlighted.

The largest cloud service provider in China has recently commenced the process of notifying impacted employees, as per individuals familiar with the matter, the report added.