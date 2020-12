Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati have come together to create influencer-led online marketplace ‘Socialswag’ with a focus on education and entertainment. The platform is set to be launched across the country in February 2021.

Socialswag is a new-age platform that will enable consumers to connect with celebrities, influencers, bloggers and other inspirational individuals through personal interactions and learning forums. By combining entertainment and learning, the app will enable interactions in multiple ways -- masterclasses, live-chats, shout-outs, virtual selfies to name a few.

Akshay Kumar said, “I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year and I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform with some of our products like my Masterclass or a Virtual Selfie will give not only me, but all my peers an additional opportunity to closely connect with fans in these changing times.”

“This is a very fast growing space and I’m super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sport, entertainment and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it best in class.” Daggubati said.

“Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience.”

In September, days after government banned PUBG and 117 other apps, actor Akshay Kumar partnered with Vishal Gondal’s nCore Games to launch action game called FAU-G.