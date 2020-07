Airtel has become the latest entrant in the burgeoning videoconferencing market amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The telecom operator on Tuesday launched its own videoconferencing platform named BlueJeans.

The platform is free to use for the first three months and the company promises “competitive prices” after that.

Further, the company promises a secure, simple and seamless experience for BlueJeans users, and amid a growing clamour for indigenous products in India, Airtel has advertised data localisation for its service.

BlueJeans’ launch comes close on the heels of Reliance Jio’s JioMeet, a high definition video conferencing platform from the Reliance stable, which was launched earlier this month.

Zoom has been the biggest gainer amid the videoconferencing boom, garnering a vast majority of users on its platform in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns across the globe.

However, Zoom has also been racked by concerns regarding the safety of its platform with reports of unwanted intruders entering chats.

Airtel claims users won’t face any such problems with BlueJeans. “Enjoy peace of mind with high-grade security,” says Airtel about BlueJeans on its website. “We prevent unwanted participants from joining meetings and protect end-user privacy,” it added.

Google also jumped in the videoconferencing space when it made its Meet platform free to use in April.