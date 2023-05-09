Airtel onboards 2 million customers on its 5G network in Mumbai within 7 months of launch

Airtel has created 5G experience zones in all of its retail stores across the country. Customers can walk into any of the company's 70 stores in Mumbai to experience Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel announced on Tuesday that it has surpassed two million customers on its 5G network in Mumbai since launching the service seven months ago.

“Mumbai is also the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas. The financial and entertainment capital has 5G coverage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and every other corner of the city,” the company said in a statement.

On the announcement, Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to have over two million customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving, and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience. We are happy to have expanded our 5G footprint far and wide in the city."

The company's 5G service, Airtel 5G Plus, is available in key business hubs such as BKC, Nariman Point, and Lower Parel, as well as at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Mumbai Metro line, Mumbai Monorail, and all railway stations across the Western, Central, and Harbour lines.

Customers visiting popular tourist spots such as the Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, and Juhu Beach can also enjoy super-fast 5G speeds.

Airtel also said that it has connected residential communities and educational campuses in the city, such as the University of Mumbai, IIT Mumbai, and TISS. The company's 5G service is currently available in more than 3,500 cities and towns across India. Airtel added that it recently exceeded the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally and is poised to cover every town and key rural area with its 5G service by September 2023.

“In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation,” the statement read.

Airtel has created 5G experience zones in all of its retail stores across the country. Customers can walk into any of the company's 70 stores in Mumbai to experience Airtel 5G Plus.

Also Read: Reliance Jio begins 5G services at Char Dham temples