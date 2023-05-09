English
Airtel onboards 2 million customers on its 5G network in Mumbai within 7 months of launch

May 9, 2023

Airtel has created 5G experience zones in all of its retail stores across the country. Customers can walk into any of the company's 70 stores in Mumbai to experience Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel announced on Tuesday that it has surpassed two million customers on its 5G network in Mumbai since launching the service seven months ago.

“Mumbai is also the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas. The financial and entertainment capital has 5G coverage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and every other corner of the city,” the company said in a statement.
On the announcement, Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to have over two million customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving, and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience. We are happy to have expanded our 5G footprint far and wide in the city."
