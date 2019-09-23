Airtel-Bharti AXA Life tie up for insurance with prepaid plan
Updated : September 23, 2019 01:40 PM IST
Airtel has introduced its innovative Rs 599 prepaid bundle with 2GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day, and also offers Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
A customer needs to enrol for the insurance after the first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or the Airtel Retailer.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more