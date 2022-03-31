AirTag stalking: Android may get its own built-in Bluetooth tracker detection

With Apple AirTags and Tile trackers becoming popular among users, Google may soon insert Bluetooth tracker detection into the Android operating system. The move will help Android users save themselves from stalking.

In the past few months, Apple AirTags -- tracking device that helps find objects like keys, bags, and devices, among others -- have been used by bad actors to stalk people. There have been cases where thieves have used AirTags to keep track of an object of value and steal it when the owners were away.

Acknowledging these cases, Apple had in December released Tracker Detect, an Android app that can scan for AirTags. Tile has also launched a similar app to protect Android users. Besides, Apple also updated the AirTag device to play a sound within 24 hours of being separated from its owner. Nonetheless, it is still difficult for Android users to know if someone has used an AirTag on an object to which they attach value. The apps -- launched by Apple and Tile -- also require users to scan for AirTag(s) manually, making the process time-taking.

However, Google may be working on a solution to this. According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has started working on a tracker detection feature. The report adds that the most recent APK code in Play services "includes references to Tile trackers and ATag (probably AirTags)".

If such a built-in detection feature is introduced in the Android OS, finding unwanted trackers on objects could become easier for Android users.

The feature is probably in the pipeline and Google may make an announcement about its tracker detection plans at Annual I/O Developer Conference on May 11-12.

Read Also |