AIIMS malware attack thwarted, tweets hospital

However, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there was no cyber incident or breach. He said the 'E-Hospital.aiims.edu' is an internal application and is not accessible for internet users.

The cybersecurity systems in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi detected a malware attack on Tuesday, June 6. However, the attempt was promptly neutralised by the deployed cybersecurity systems, ensuring the security and normal functioning of the e-Hospital services, as confirmed by the AIIMS Twitter handle.

"A malware attack was detected at 2.50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi," tweeted AIIMS Delhi.

Hours after the incident went viral on Twitter, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified the situation saying that there was no cyber incident or breach.

The minister said that the 'E-Hospital' is an internal application and is not accessible for internet users.

Earlier, on November 23, 2022, AIIMS, Delhi allegedly faced a cyberattack paralysing its servers. The attack halted all outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment systems.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25, 2022.