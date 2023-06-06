AIIMS malware attack thwarted, tweets hospital

However, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there was no cyber incident or breach. He said the 'E-Hospital.aiims.edu' is an internal application and is not accessible for internet users.
The cybersecurity systems in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi detected a malware attack on Tuesday, June 6. However, the attempt was promptly neutralised by the deployed cybersecurity systems, ensuring the security and normal functioning of the e-Hospital services, as confirmed by the AIIMS Twitter handle.
"A malware attack was detected at 2.50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi," tweeted AIIMS Delhi.
Hours after the incident went viral on Twitter, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified the situation saying that there was no cyber incident or breach.
The minister said that the 'E-Hospital' is an internal application and is not accessible for internet users.
Earlier, on November 23, 2022, AIIMS, Delhi allegedly faced a cyberattack paralysing its servers. The attack halted all outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment systems.
A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25, 2022.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore
Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read