AIIMS malware attack thwarted, tweets hospital

However, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there was no cyber incident or breach. He said the 'E-Hospital.aiims.edu' is an internal application and is not accessible for internet users.

The cybersecurity systems in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi detected a malware attack on Tuesday, June 6. However, the attempt was promptly neutralised by the deployed cybersecurity systems, ensuring the security and normal functioning of the e-Hospital services, as confirmed by the AIIMS Twitter handle.

"A malware attack was detected at 2.50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi," tweeted AIIMS Delhi.

A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New DelhiThe attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The eHospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) June 6, 2023

Hours after the incident went viral on Twitter, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified the situation saying that there was no cyber incident or breach.