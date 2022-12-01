Cyber attack at AIIMS Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to resume its online services at the end of this week in a phased manner. The hospital lost access to its servers on November 24 as a result of a possible ransomware attack that forced hospital staff to manually settle bills, conduct tests and perform other functions.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to resume its online services from next week in a phased manner. According to an AIIMS official, the restoration work on the AIIMS database is ongoing. "Over 50 percent of work is completed. The online services likely start from the end of this week in a phased manner," the official said.

AIIMS on Tuesday, in an official statement, said that the e-hospital data has been restored on the server and that the data is taking time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services.

However, all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode. Meanwhile, two system analysts were suspended by AIIMS on Monday after being served show-cause notices for alleged dereliction of duty, reported PTI.

Official sources said Internet services in the hospital are blocked as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies leading to a 20 percent rise in the number of walk-in OPD patients at the AIIMS which led to long queues.

Officials said the hospital authorities have deployed additional staff to manage the rush of patients. All hospital services, including outpatient and in-patient departments and laboratories, continue to run on manual mode.

Besides the outpatient department (OPD), long queues were witnessed outside diagnostic centres and billing counters at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as the hospital authorities along with other agencies struggled to restore the servers, PTI reported.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.